Vinesh, Sakshi, Anshu in India's wrestling team for Commonwealth Games

Indian wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 kg) have been selected to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:55 IST
Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik . Image Credit: ANI
The selection for the senior women's wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games was held on Monday at STC, Lucknow.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

