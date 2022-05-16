Cricket-England seamer Mahmood out for the season with stress fracture

Left Menu

England seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday. Lancashire bowler Mahmood last played for the county in April and complained of back pain, with scans revealing a fracture. "No timeframe has been set for his return.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:50 IST
England seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday. Lancashire bowler Mahmood last played for the county in April and complained of back pain, with scans revealing a fracture.

"No timeframe has been set for his return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams," the ECB said in a statement. The 25-year-old quick, capable of bowling at 90 miles per hour, made his England test debut earlier this year in the Caribbean.

England return to action next month when world test champions New Zealand begin a three-match tour at Lord's on June 2.

