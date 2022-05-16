Sachin Tendulkar to continue as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador for 20th year

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will continue as UNICEF's 'Goodwill Ambassador' for a record 20th year, working for the welfare of underprivileged children. Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with global causes for many years. He has been consistently active in batting for the good of underprivileged children. Sachin's individual, as well as collaborative efforts towards health, education & sports initiatives for children, has been commendable.

Honouring his relentless efforts to voice for the rights of children, UNICEF has extended their partnership for a record 20th year. In a tweet reply, Sachin said, "It's been great working with UNICEF all these years. Wonderful memories of the impactful work the team has executed. The efforts towards giving wings to children's dreams are very satisfying. Looking forward to our next phase of the partnership. @UNICEFROSA @G_LaryeaAdjei."

Sachin has been associated with UNICEF for long for various causes. In 2003, he was chosen to take lead in the initiative to create awareness about polio and promote polio prevention in India. Later in 2008, he was roped in to create and promote hygiene and sanitation among communities and has been continuing to do so over the years. In 2013, he was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia to advocate for good hygiene and sanitation across the region. With the Government of India launching the Swachh Bharat Mission, Sachin extended his role to lead the Team Swachh Bharat campaign for UNICEF in India. This campaign reached every nook and corner of the country.

He was awarded the "Most Effective Swachh Bharat Ambassador" award by the President of India during an awards function in 2020. Sachin has been vocal through these campaigns about the importance of washing hands before meals and sanitizing after defecation, primarily aimed at teaching children the basics of cleanliness. Over the years, Sachin has been to many remote places to interact with underprivileged children, empower girls to take up sports, and to launch many projects for their welfare. His visit to the Ratnagiri district in the western state of Maharashtra to interact with the visually challenged boys and girls staying at a residential school, his visit to remote areas of Madhya Pradesh to interact with underprivileged kids are few of the examples.

In 2019, he went on a three-day trip to Nepal to raise awareness for UNICEF Nepal's 'Bat for Brain Development' campaign. These are but a few examples of the continuous humanitarian efforts Sachin has been making through his association with UNICEF. These visits not only gave the campaign momentum but also gave people hope through the words of Sachin. Being an inspiration and idol for many both on and off the field, Sachin Tendulkar has been a key influencer with his social work. In his almost two-decade-long partnership with UNICEF, he has been vital in furthering the campaigns, especially the ones aimed at children.

"One day, every child will be vaccinated against deadly diseases. One day, every child will have clean water." - Sachin can be heard saying these lines in one of the promotional videos for UNICEF. Given the pandemic period we live in, and with UNICEF bestowing immense faith on Sachin for a record 20th year, the determination associated with these lines is set to grow stronger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)