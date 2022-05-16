Left Menu

Saqib Mahmood suffers lumbar stress fracture, ruled out of season

After being diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture, England and Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

16-05-2022
Saqib Mahmood (Photo: ECB). Image Credit: ANI
After being diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture, England and Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Mahmood was unavailable for Lancashire's last Championship fixture due to low back pain.

The scans have now revealed that he has a lumbar stress fracture and will miss the remainder of the 2022 English summer, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday. No timeframe has been set for his return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams. (ANI)

