Sports News Roundup: Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows; Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months and more

Motor racing-F1's jewellery ban is for right reasons, says GPDA's Wurz

Formula One is right to ban jewellery from the cockpit but the governing FIA could have enforced the rule in a less confrontational way, according to Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the FIA were in a standoff at this month's Miami Grand Prix over piercings the Mercedes driver has raced with for years and said he could not remove.

Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows

Tiger Woods will be back in the global golf spotlight when the PGA Championship gets underway this week but defending champion Phil Mickelson, his great rival and the player he has been tethered to throughout much of his career, will not. Woods and Mickelson are to golf what Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are to tennis, athletes in the twilight of their careers but still the most compelling figures in their sport and guaranteed ratings grabbers.

Tennis-Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

World number one Novak Djokovic claimed his first title in over six months after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) to win the Italian Open on Sunday. Djokovic did not drop a set en route to the final in Rome, having picked up his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud in the semi-final to book a clash with Tsitsipas - a repeat of last year's French Open final, which the Serb won.

Olympics-Russian members allowed to take part in IOC session

Russian members of the International Olympic Committee can take part in this week's IOC session despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Olympic body saying on Monday they are not representatives of their country. Russia currently has two members on the IOC with former pole vault Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva and Shamil Tarpishchev. Longtime former member Vitaly Smirnov is an honorary IOC member.

Tennis-Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Local hope Gael Monfils will not compete at the French Open later this month as he goes under the knife to fix a problem with his right heel, the Frenchman said on Monday. The 22nd-ranked Monfils started the year well, winning his 11th ATP tour title in a tune-up event in Adelaide before reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, where he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini.

Islanders name Lane Lambert new head coach

The New York Islanders promoted Lane Lambert to head coach on Monday to replace Barry Trotz behind the bench. Lambert, 57, served as associate head coach with the Islanders the past four years. This will be his first stint as a head coach in the NHL.

Cycling-Cycling NZ chairman apologises after high performance programme inquiry

Cycling New Zealand (NZR) Chairman Phil Holden has apologised after an independent inquiry following the death of Olympian Olivia Podmore found the governing body failed to sufficiently support cyclists in its high performance programme.

The report https://cyclinginquiry.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CyclingInquiry-16May-2022.pdf published on Monday said Cycling NZ's centralised programme in Cambridge had a sub-optimal environment and that its funding model "generally prioritises medals over wellbeing."

Tennis-Briton Robson calls time on career due to injury issues

Britain's former junior Wimbledon champion and Olympic mixed doubles silver medallist Laura Robson announced her retirement on Monday due to persistent injury problems. A former world number 27, Robson lifted the junior crown at the grasscourt Grand Slam as a 14-year-old in 2008 and followed up her success with an Olympic medal partnering Andy Murray at London 2012.

Falcons sign former Packers WR Geronimo Allison

The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing Monday of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The Falcons did not disclose terms of the deal as they continue to overhaul the receiver position.

Motor racing-Formula E champion De Vries handed Williams practice slot

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries will replace Williams' race regular Alex Albon in first Friday practice for this weekend's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, the team said. Teams are obliged to run a young driver in two such sessions this season.

