FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to Blackpool's Daniels announcing he is gay

Reaction to Blackpool forward Jake Daniels becoming the first active male professional player in English soccer in 32 years to announce he is gay. PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS' ASSOCIATION

"We are extremely proud of Jake and have been working with him and his club. He has the complete support of everyone at the PFA. "The whole football community must continue to work to make our game an environment where all those involved feel safe and supported, and where they feel comfortable when choosing how to tell their own stories.

"Our message to anyone in the game who is thinking about a similar, extremely personal decision is simple - whatever you decide, and however you choose to move forward, we are here for you." ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHIEF EXECUTIVE TREVOR BIRCH

"Coming out publicly in professional football will have taken great courage and I have huge admiration for Jake Daniels’ decision to do so. "Jake’s actions will no doubt serve as an inspiration to people everywhere. The League is proud that he is part of the EFL family and has our full support.

"We hope that this moment helps take us forward to a time where LGBTQ+ representation across the men’s professional game is the norm." BLACKPOOL FC STATEMENT

"Blackpool Football Club has worked closely with Stonewall and the relevant footballing organisations to support Jake and is incredibly proud that he has reached a stage where he is empowered to express himself both on-and-off the pitch. "It is vital that we all promote an environment where people feel comfortable to be themselves, and that football leads the way in removing any form of discrimination and prejudice."

PREMIER LEAGUE AND TEAM PRIDE "English football is ready for this moment. And we believe it has been ready for some time.

"Today’s news is an opportunity for everyone involved in football -- from the players to the fans in the stands -- to support Jake and show that football is everybody’s game." THOMAS HITZLSPERGER ON TWITTER

The Germany international and former Aston Villa, West Ham United and Everton player came out in 2013 after retiring. "Well done @Jake_Daniels11 Have a wonderful career! Great to see the support of @BlackpoolFC and @stonewalluk to make this possible."

