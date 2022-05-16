Left Menu

Telangana Minister KTR congratulates table tennis player Sreeja Akula for winning first-ever women's national c'ship for state

IT & Industries Minister K Tarakarama Rao on Monday congratulated Sreeja Akula, table tennis player for winning the first-ever Women's National Championship from the State of Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:45 IST
Telangana Minister KTR with table tennis player Sreeja Akula. Image Credit: ANI
IT & Industries Minister K Tarakarama Rao on Monday congratulated Sreeja Akula, table tennis player for winning the first-ever Women's National Championship from the State of Telangana. The Minister also congratulated coach Somnath Ghosh, who is brought on deputation to the Government of Telangana for promoting the sport.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and Secretary of Telangana State Table Tennis Association, Prakash Raju, were also present at the KTR office in Hyderabad. Sreeja will be representing India in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK and Minister KTR assured all the support for Somnath Ghosh and Sreeja for travel, equipment and providing the necessary sponsorship support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

