Motor racing-F1's jewellery ban is for right reasons, says GPDA's Wurz

Formula One is right to ban jewellery from the cockpit but the governing FIA could have enforced the rule in a less confrontational way, according to Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the FIA were in a standoff at this month's Miami Grand Prix over piercings the Mercedes driver has raced with for years and said he could not remove.

Tennis-British LTA events to go ahead without Russians and Belarusians - ATP

Tennis tournaments in Britain in the run-up to Wimbledon will go ahead as scheduled with full ranking points on offer despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, the men's tennis governing body ATP said on Monday. The ATP Board said it had not yet made a decision on Wimbledon after the grasscourt Grand Slam became the first tennis tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries last month.

Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows

Tiger Woods will be back in the global golf spotlight when the PGA Championship gets underway this week but defending champion Phil Mickelson, his great rival and the player he has been tethered to throughout much of his career, will not. Woods and Mickelson are to golf what Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are to tennis, athletes in the twilight of their careers but still the most compelling figures in their sport and guaranteed ratings grabbers.

Golf-Nicklaus turned down offer to be face of Saudi-backed circuit-report

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to be the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that is hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, according to a report published on Monday. Nicklaus, who counts a record 18 major titles among his 73 PGA Tour wins, said in an article on the Fire Pit Collective website that organizers of the series asked him to spearhead the big-money circuit.

Soccer-We didn't deserve to be on the pitch - Xhaka blasts team mates

Arsenal's defeat by Newcastle United on Monday was a disaster and their players didn't deserve to be on the pitch, midfielder Granit Xhaka said in a remarkable rebuke of his team mates. Arsenal were chasing a Champions League qualification spot, sitting two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (68), but were second best throughout in their 2-0 loss at St James' Park.

Olympics-Russian members allowed to take part in IOC session

Russian members of the International Olympic Committee can take part in this week's IOC session despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Olympic body saying on Monday they are not representatives of their country. Russia currently has two members on the IOC with former pole vault Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva and Shamil Tarpishchev. Longtime former member Vitaly Smirnov is an honorary IOC member.

Soccer-Milinkovic-Savic earns Lazio last-gasp point at Juventus

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala's farewell. Already assured of a fourth-placed finish this term, Juventus could take the game to Lazio with the pressure off, racing into a 10th-minute lead after Dusan Vlahovic's flying header found the net.

Soccer-Arsenal falter in Champions League race with defeat by Newcastle

Newcastle United dealt a huge blow to Arsenal's chances of qualifying for the Champions League by beating them 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. An own goal from Ben White and then a late strike from January signing Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for Newcastle and left Arsenal two points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the standings with one game of the season remaining.

Soccer-Reading name Ince as permanent boss after successful interim stint

Reading confirmed Paul Ince as their permanent manager for the 2022-23 season on Monday, after the former England, Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder helped them avoid relegation from the second-tier Championship. Ince, 54, began his spell in charge of the club on an interim basis in February, following the sacking of Serbian Veljko Paunovic.

Falcons sign former Packers WR Geronimo Allison

The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing Monday of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The Falcons did not disclose terms of the deal as they continue to overhaul the receiver position.

