IPL 2022: 'Process was to take it deep', reveals DC skipper Pant after win over PBKS

After registering a 17-run win over Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant revealed that it was his team's plan to take the game deep. Delhi Capitals boosted their playoff hopes on Monday as they defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

"Throughout the tournament we have been losing one, and winning one game. That's something we wanted to change as a team and we got it. The change of pace from Livingstone was good, so it's part and parcel of the game. Can't be too hard on Warney (Warner) because he has been playing fantastic throughout the tournament. We saved him (Kuldeep) for back half, then the dew came in so we didn't want to give a massive over for someone. It's a 50-50 call," said Pant in a post-match presentation. "The only process was to take it deep, with spinners getting help and we saw the same pattern happen with the other team as well. We gonna assess the wicket and see how it goes (next game). We will get to know in few days time (regarding Prithvi Shaw's injury update)," he added.

Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two each as Delhi bowlers restricted Punjab in their chase of 160 runs. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's blistering knock of 63 guided Delhi Capitals to a modest 159/7. Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone bagged 3 wickets each for Punjab Kings.

With this win, Pant-led DC have now reached the 4th spot on the IPL 2022 table with 14 points against their name. The 5th placed Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points but their negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has cost them dearly. (ANI)

