DC's Axar Patel becomes 9th spinner to scalp 100 wickets

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel became the ninth player in the Indian Premier League to achieve 100 plus wickets.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 08:20 IST
DC spinner Axar Patel (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel became the ninth player in the Indian Premier League to achieve 100 plus wickets. Axar reached this milestone during the clash against Punjab Kings, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, on Monday, where he dismissed Mayank Agarwal to achieve his 100th wicket.

Apart from this, he also became the fourth player to score 1000 plus runs and claim 100 plus wickets to join the club of Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, anf Sunil Narine. Coming to Monday's match, DC boosted their playoff hopes on Monday as they defeated PBKS by 17 runs in their IPL 2022 match.

Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Axar and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two each as Delhi bowlers restricted Punjab in their chase of 160 runs. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's blistering knock of 63 guided Delhi Capitals to a modest 159/7. Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone bagged 3 wickets each for Punjab Kings.

With this win, Pant-led DC have now reached the 4th spot on the IPL 2022 table with 14 points against their name. The 5th placed Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points but their negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has cost them dearly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

