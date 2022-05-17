IPL 2022: DC's Shardul Thakur feels good to perform in 'crunch times'

After being named as Player of the Match for his spectacular performance against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Shardul Thakur said that he has been preparing well to get more runs with the bat. Delhi Capitals boosted their playoff hopes on Monday as they defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

"I always like to perform in crunch times, the last two games were important and I always feel happy when I rise to the right occasion. 6th over was a big over where I got two wickets, they were cruising and in both innings fast bowlers were going for runs in the powerplay and as soon as the powerplay ended, the runs stopped," said Shardul in a post-match presentation. "The spinners came in and did a good job. As a bowling unit we were trying to hit good areas, but after 12th over there was dew which is why we did not bowl Kuldeep Yadav. I'm preparing well and whenever I got the chance, trying to put some score and hoping I will continue my run with the bat," he added.

Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two each as Delhi bowlers restricted Punjab in their chase of 160 runs. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's blistering knock of 63 guided Delhi Capitals to a modest 159/7. Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone bagged 3 wickets each for Punjab Kings.

With this win, Pant-led DC have now reached the 4th spot on the IPL 2022 table with 14 points against their name. The 5th placed Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points but their negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has cost them dearly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)