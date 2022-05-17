Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes

Ireland will play the Maori All Blacks in two mid-week matches during their three-test tour, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. Ireland will meet the representative team in Hamilton on June 29, three days before they kick off their regular All Blacks series at Eden Park.

Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows

Tiger Woods will be back in the global golf spotlight when the PGA Championship gets underway this week but defending champion Phil Mickelson, his great rival and the player he has been tethered to throughout much of his career, will not. Woods and Mickelson are to golf what Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are to tennis, athletes in the twilight of their careers but still the most compelling figures in their sport and guaranteed rating grabbers.

Golf-Fowler is yet to make up their mind over LIV Golf ahead of PGA Championship

American Rickie Fowler on Monday said he has not yet made up his mind about taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, days before he renews his bid for a maiden PGA Championship title at Southern Hills Country Club. Top golfers have descended on Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of the competition amid controversy over the upstart LIV Golf, which is aiming to challenge the PGA Tour.

Golf-Nicklaus turned down offer to be face of Saudi-backed circuit-report

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to be the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that is hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, according to a report published on Monday. Nicklaus, who counts a record 18 major titles among his 73 PGA Tour wins, said in an article on the Fire Pit Collective website that organizers of the series asked him to spearhead the big-money circuit.

Rugby-Boost for Australia as scrumhalf White spurns Japan

Scrumhalf Nic White has spurned a lucrative offer from Japan and committed to staying in Australia until after next year's World Cup in a major boost for the Wallabies. The livewire halfback has been the first choice in the number nine shirt since Dave Rennie took over as Australia coach and should win his 50th cap in the July test series against England.

Soccer-Milinkovic-Savic earns Lazio a last-gasp point at Juventus

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala's farewell. Already assured of a fourth-place finish this term, Juventus could take the game to Lazio with the pressure off, racing into a 10th-minute lead after Dusan Vlahovic's flying header found the net.

Soccer-Arsenal falter in Champions League race with defeat by Newcastle

Newcastle United dealt a huge blow to Arsenal's chances of qualifying for the Champions League by beating them 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. An own goal from Ben White and then a late strike from January signing Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for Newcastle and left Arsenal two points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the standings with one game of the season remaining.

Tennis-No tournaments in China as WTA releases updated schedule

The WTA released an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season on Monday, with no events taking place in China and the venue for the season-ending WTA Finals yet to be disclosed. The Tour had said last month it was still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue and would not return to the country this year.

Golf-Australia's Lee leading Min Woo in 'silent' sibling rivalry

Australia's Minjee Lee has challenged her little brother Min Woo to emulate her winning form on the LPGA Tour by claiming the PGA Championship this week. World number four Minjee made her major breakthrough at the Evian Championship last July, two weeks after her brother won the Scottish Open in a golden fortnight for the family.

Nestor Cortes calls old tweets 'unacceptable'

New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes spoke to reporters Monday to address the situation with his Twitter account, in which several older tweets that used racial slurs were resurfaced Sunday. The Hialeah, Fla., product said he deactivated the Twitter account in response, and when asked about the tweets, acknowledged remembering them.

