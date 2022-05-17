Left Menu

Team India's matches in Caribbean country generates huge income for West Indies Cricket Board: JCA president Wilfred Billy Heaven

Jamaica Cricket Association president Wilfred Billy Heaven said that receiving 100 cricket kits from India is a 'proud moment' for him as it will also strenghten the bond between the two countries, adding that Team India's matches in any Caribbean country has been a big source of income for the West Indies Cricket Board.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 17-05-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 11:43 IST
Team India's matches in Caribbean country generates huge income for West Indies Cricket Board: JCA president Wilfred Billy Heaven
Jamaica Cricket Association president Wilfred Billy Heaven with India president Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Jamaica Cricket Association president Wilfred Billy Heaven said that receiving 100 cricket kits from India is a 'proud moment' for him as it will also strenghten the bond between the two countries, adding that Team India's matches in any Caribbean country has been a big source of income for the West Indies Cricket Board. President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the Caribbean nation of Jamaica, presented a symbolic gift of cricket kits to Jamaica Cricket Association, as a mark of cricket cooperation between the two nations.

"This is a proud moment, for me personally and for the cricket fraternity in Jamaica. As Jamaica Cricket Association, we are indeed happy that this gift is coming from India, it's mega cricket in the world. We will be getting 100 kits and that's a lot. It has been planned that half of them will be given to the high schools," Heaven told ANI. "Students over here are interested in playing but it's quite expensive. After this, you may see a lot of young cricketers coming from Jamaica. They will be playing in IPL, as currently 17 Caribbean players are playing IPL, out of which four are from Jamaica. This will strengthen the bond between India and Jamaica," he added.

IPL has featured some big names of Jamaica like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. In the current edition of the tournament, Russell is a part of Kolkata Knight Riders while Gayle opted out of the tournament. Heaven also said that Team India's matches in any Caribbean country also generates the maximum income for the West Indies Cricket Board.

"Whenever India play any match in Caribbean, a lot of people see those matches between India and West Indies. We make the most money whenever Team India come here to play and it's our biggest income stream at Cricket West Indies," said Heaven. The Jamaican cricket president further said that a cricket development program has been established to nurture the young cricketers.

"We have established a cricket development program at the youth level. We have a lot of young players coming through. In the years to come, many pacers and batters coming up from Jamaica," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022