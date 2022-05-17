Left Menu

SSB Women pose threat to Sethu FC's hopes of IWL title

The race for Indian Women's League 2022 is on and contenders Sethu FC will take on SSB Women on next at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

SSB Women pose threat to Sethu FC's hopes of IWL title
SSB Women will lock horns against Sethu FC. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The race for Indian Women's League 2022 is on and contenders Sethu FC will take on SSB Women on next at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The champions of Tamil Nadu have been on a winning streak right since the beginning of the season and are rubbing shoulders with league leader Gokulam Kerala. Ahead of the crucial tie against SSB Women, Head Coach Crispin Chettri stated, "They are a very unpredictable side. So we will have to stay focused."

Speaking further about the final stretch of games, Chettri added, "Each game is important for us no matter who our opponents are. We will take each game at a time and come out with the three points." Meanwhile, SSB Women played out a draw against Sports Odisha in their previous game and will be looking for more points in the remaining games in hand. Head Coach Juliet Miranda expressed her thoughts ahead of the game and said, "Next game is equally important for us. We have to be confident with a positive mindset till the end of the game. It will be a tough match."

"Our opponents are very good, they have not lost a single match till now. They are good in all areas. We are ready to face them in a positive mindset," she added while concluding. (ANI)

