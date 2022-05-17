Sports News Roundup: Golf-Fowler yet to make up their mind over LIV Golf ahead of PGA Championship; Golf-Nicklaus turned down offer to be the face of Saudi-backed circuit report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Fowler yet to make up their mind over LIV Golf ahead of PGA Championship

American Rickie Fowler on Monday said he has not yet made up his mind about taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, days before he renews his bid for a maiden PGA Championship title at Southern Hills Country Club. Top golfers have descended on Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of the competition amid controversy over the upstart LIV Golf, which is aiming to challenge the PGA Tour.

Golf-Nicklaus turned down offer to be the face of Saudi-backed circuit report

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to be the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that is hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, according to a report published on Monday. Nicklaus, who counts a record 18 major titles among his 73 PGA Tour wins, said in an article on the Fire Pit Collective website that organizers of the series asked him to spearhead the big-money circuit.

MLB roundup: Willson Contreras' slam sparks Cubs' rout

Willson Contreras' grand slam highlighted an eight-run first, and Wade Miley yielded just one hit over seven strong innings, as the Chicago Cubs snapped a five-game home skid with Monday night's 9-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago led 4-0 when Contreras hit the 100th home run of his career, well into the left-center field bleachers off Bryse Wilson to clear the bases and essentially secure his team's season-high third consecutive victory. Ian Happ and Yan Gomes each had three hits with an RBI for the Cubs.

Soccer-Milinkovic-Savic earns Lazio last-gasp point at Juventus

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala's farewell. Already assured of a fourth-placed finish this term, Juventus could take the game to Lazio with the pressure off, racing into a 10th-minute lead after Dusan Vlahovic's flying header found the net.

Soccer-Arsenal falter in Champions League race with defeat by Newcastle

Newcastle United dealt a huge blow to Arsenal's chances of qualifying for the Champions League by beating them 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. An own goal from Ben White and then a late strike from January signing Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for Newcastle and left Arsenal two points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the standings with one game of the season remaining.

Soccer-Ten years from boom to bust, Chinese football in a tailspin

A decade after the splash of Chinese cash first made waves in the global football market, the once racing certainty that China would become a major player in the game looks increasingly like a long-odds gamble. The decision to relinquish the rights to next year's Asian Cup finals, which was made by China last weekend citing COVID-19 uncertainties, has left Chinese football facing an uncertain future.

Tennis-No tournaments in China as WTA releases updated schedule

The WTA released an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season on Monday, with no events taking place in China and the venue for the season-ending WTA Finals yet to be disclosed. The Tour had said last month it was still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue and would not return to the country this year.

Golf-Australia's Lee leading Min Woo in 'silent' sibling rivalry

Australia's Minjee Lee has challenged her little brother Min Woo to emulate her winning form on the LPGA Tour by claiming the PGA Championship this week. World number four Minjee made her major breakthrough at the Evian Championship last July, two weeks after her brother won the Scottish Open in a golden fortnight for the family.

Nestor Cortes calls old tweets 'unacceptable'

New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes spoke to reporters Monday to address the situation with his Twitter account, in which several older tweets that used racial slurs were resurfaced Sunday. The Hialeah, Fla., product said he deactivated the Twitter account in response, and when asked about the tweets, acknowledged remembering them.

Swimming-Chalmers hopes '40-year-old' body can hold up until 2024 Games

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers says shoulder operations have left him feeling like a 40-year-old at the age of 23 but hopes his body will hold up for another Olympics at Paris in 2024. The South Australian, who won 100 meters freestyle gold at Rio and silver at Tokyo, said everyday activities had become a grind after years of surgeries and punishment in the pool.

