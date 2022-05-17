Left Menu

Cricket-Harrison to step down as ECB chief executive next month

Clare Connor, who is currently Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, is set to take over when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor has been appointed, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added. "It has been a huge honour to be CEO of the ECB for the past seven years," Harrison said, adding that the last two years in the role had been challenging.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:04 IST
Cricket-Harrison to step down as ECB chief executive next month
ECB logo Image Credit: ANI

England cricket chief executive Tom Harrison will step down in June after more than seven years in the role, the country's board said in a statement on Tuesday. Clare Connor, who is currently Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, is set to take over when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor has been appointed, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added.

"It has been a huge honor to be CEO of the ECB for the past seven years," Harrison said, adding that the last two years in the role had been challenging. "But we have pulled together to get through the pandemic, overcome cricket's biggest financial crisis, and committed to tackling discrimination and continuing the journey towards becoming the inclusive, welcoming sport we strive to be.

"I have put everything into this role, but I believe now is the right time to bring in fresh energy to continue this work." Harrison's decision comes amid plenty of churn in English cricket in the wake of a 5-0 Ashes hammering.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new captain of the test team, replacing Joe Root, and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was named head coach in the longest format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022