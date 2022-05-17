Verma bags top-three finish in qualifications, India fourth

Star compound archer Abhishek Verma claimed a top-three finish in the qualifications round as India grabbed the fourth seeding in the team event in the World Cup Stage 2 that got underway here on Tuesday.

The former World Cup gold medallist shot 709 out of a possible 720 to finish with a two-way tie for the second spot with local heavyweight Kim Jongho, who went ahead with his number of 10+X scores.

Aman Saini was the next best Indian in the compound men's section with 702 points at 13th spot, ahead of 31st placed Rajat Chauhan (698) as the trio took fourth place and will take on Italy in a tricky opening round clash.

In the women's compound section, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar took the 14th and 15th places by shooting identical 689s, while Priya Gurjar (675) came 35th as they got a bye into quarters where they will face fourth seed Chinese Taipei.

