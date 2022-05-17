Angel Di Maria set to leave PSG for Juventus

Angel Di Maria is set to leave Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer. The star Argentine winger will join Juventus after the end of the season, as per goal.com. He has agreed to a one-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The 34-year-old will play his final game for the Ligue 1 champions against Metz on May 21 and is set to become a free agent the following month. He has spent the last seven years of his career with PSG, winning a whole host of domestic trophies. The veteran attacker contributed 92 goals to PSG's cause across 294 appearances, while also setting up another 118 for his teammates.

He has helped the French club win five Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France crowns and three Trophee des Champions, while also playing a key role in their run to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final. (ANI)

