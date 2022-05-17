Left Menu

Angel Di Maria set to leave PSG for Juventus

Angel Di Maria is set to leave Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:10 IST
Angel Di Maria set to leave PSG for Juventus
PSG's Angel Di Maria (Photo: Facebook/Angel Di Maria). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Angel Di Maria is set to leave Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer. The star Argentine winger will join Juventus after the end of the season, as per goal.com. He has agreed to a one-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The 34-year-old will play his final game for the Ligue 1 champions against Metz on May 21 and is set to become a free agent the following month. He has spent the last seven years of his career with PSG, winning a whole host of domestic trophies. The veteran attacker contributed 92 goals to PSG's cause across 294 appearances, while also setting up another 118 for his teammates.

He has helped the French club win five Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France crowns and three Trophee des Champions, while also playing a key role in their run to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022