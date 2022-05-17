Left Menu

Soccer-England women's forward Stanway joins Bayern Munich

The 23-year-old leaves City where she has spent almost her entire senior career, becoming the club's leading scorer (67) and winning seven trophies, including this year's League Cup. "Honestly, I'm so excited!

Soccer-England women's forward Stanway joins Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have signed England forward Georgia Stanway from FA Women's Super League side Manchester City on a three year contract, the Frauen-Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. The 23-year-old leaves City where she has spent almost her entire senior career, becoming the club's leading scorer (67) and winning seven trophies, including this year's League Cup.

"Honestly, I'm so excited! It just feels right. It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can't wait to get started and play for such a well-known club," said Stanway, who has 31 caps for the Lionesses. Stanway, whose contract at City was due to expire at the end of next month, will make her debut for the Bundesliga runners-up after the Euros in July. Her last game for City was their 3-2 FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea on Sunday.

