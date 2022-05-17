Soccer-Hoffenheim part ways with manager Hoeness

Hoffenheim have parted ways with manager Sebastian Hoeness, the German club said on Tuesday, after they finished the season ninth in the Bundesliga and out of the European qualifying spots.

Hoffenheim looked on course in January to finish in the top four and seal a Champions League spot but they quickly dropped down the standings, finishing the campaign with a nine-match winless run including six defeats.

"We have to admit that the results and events of the past two months have overshadowed many of the numerous positive aspects that this season has thrown up and led to us occupying fourth place at one point," Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen said in a statement.

