Spanish GP: Formula E champion Nyck de Vries to make F1 race weekend debut for Williams

Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 race weekend debut when he carries out driving duties for Williams in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries (Photo: Twitter/Nyck de Vries). Image Credit: ANI
Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 race weekend debut when he carries out driving duties for Williams in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix. The 27-year-old Dutchman - who is the reigning Formula E world champion - will borrow Alex Albon's FW44 for the 60-minute session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

De Vries shares the Mercedes reserve role with Stoffel Vandoorne and has previously tested F1 machinery when he drove the Silver Arrows in last year's post-season Abu Dhabi Grand Prix test. His appearance for Williams fulfils one of the British team's two mandated young driver sessions, which is a new rule introduced for this season.

De Vries in a statement said: "Firstly, I'd really like to thank Williams for the opportunity to run in FP1. It's great for me to get to know the team and drive the FW44, and also to get myself out on track during a Formula 1 weekend." "Preparation for the test is going well so far and the team have been incredibly supportive of me. I'm very much looking forward to the whole experience in Spain now."

The first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place at 1400 local time on Friday. (ANI)

