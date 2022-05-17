Left Menu

Odisha crowned champions of senior women's hockey nationals

Amandeep Kaur 55 and Bharti Saroha 56 scored a goal each for Haryana to take the game to the wire, but Jharkhand managed to pick a 3-2 win to earn a third-place finish in the competition.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:45 IST
Odisha notched a thrilling 2-0 victory over Karnataka in a closely-fought final to be crowned champions of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Tuesday.

Punam Barla (34') and Ashim Kanchan Barla (59') were the two goal scorers in the summit clash.

Both the teams started well as they created several goal-scoring opportunities. However, solid defensive performances from both the sides ensured that the match went into the half time with the scoreline reading 0-0.

Punam opened the scoring in the match in the third quarter as Odisha picked up the lead. Ashim then sealed the game with a late goal.

Jharkhand beat Haryana 3-2 to earn a third-place finish.

The thrilling contest saw Dipti Toppo (28') open the scoring for Jharkhand, followed by goals from Albela Rani Toppo (40'), and Betan Dungdung (43'). Amandeep Kaur (55') and Bharti Saroha (56') scored a goal each for Haryana to take the game to the wire, but Jharkhand managed to pick a 3-2 win to earn a third-place finish in the competition.

