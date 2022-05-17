MP's wheelchair cricket team meets Chouhan after winning trophy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have congratulated the state's “wheelchair cricket team” for winning the TN Cricket Academy Championship recently.

The Madhya Pradesh team defeated Uttarakhand in the final to win the trophy of the T20 championship held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, founder of the MP Wheelchair Cricket Team, Jandel Singh Dhakad, told PTI on Tuesday.

The final match was reduced to 15 overs each due to rains during which the MP team scored a competitive 207 runs after batting first and then restricted Uttarakhand to 157, he said.

After winning the final match, the MP team had met Scindia at the civil aviation ministry in New Delhi and the minister had congratulated the state squad for lifting the trophy, Dhakad said.

The victorious MP team members, along with Dhakad, on Monday met Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal and presented him the winner's trophy, the official said.

''In Wheelchair Cricket, each team has 11 players like any other cricket squad and we follow all rules applicable in the sport,'' Dhakad, who is based in Gwalior, said.

During the meeting, Dhakad invited Chouhan to witness the Late Madhavrao Scindia National Wheelchair Cricket Championship to be held in Gwalior from May 27-31.

The tournament has been jointly organised by the MP Wheelchair Cricket Association and Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA).

Dhakad urged Chouhan to direct the state's sports ministry to recognize the wheelchair team so that its members also get benefits available to other cricketers.

