Dinesh Karthik believes in pushing the limits, raising the bar for performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik says that as an athlete, he has always believed in continuously pushing the limits and raising the bar for performance. Karthik has been in great form for his side during the ongoing season of IPL. In 13 innings, the batter has scored 285 runs at an average of 57.00. He has been unbeaten eight times and has a strike rate of 192.56. One half-century has come out of his bat, with the best score of 66*.

Dinesh Karthik who has been announced as the brand ambassador for Gizmore in a statement said, "I am ecstatic and honoured to be connected with Gizmore, a brand to which I can relate so readily. As an athlete, I have always believed in continuously pushing the limits and raising the bar for performance. And Gizmore, as a brand too, has a similar ideology and have a robust portfolio of new-age fitness and audio product for young India." Gizmore has recently launched its first 'Make in India' smartwatch - GIZFIT 910 PRO at an introductory price of Rs 2,499.

With a special focus on fitness, Gizmore is part of the "Swasth Bharat - FIT INDIA" mission, and with Dinesh Karthik on board, the company aims to build a blooming ecosystem for the masses. Dinesh Karthik has represented India in a number of roles since 2004, including wicket-keeper, flamboyant opener, solid middle-order batter, and clinical finisher. He is among the most sought-after sports personalities in the country. In this year's IPL, he has played a key role in RCB's current success with his batting and wicket-keeping skills and has emerged as a promising name for playing eleven for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (ANI)

