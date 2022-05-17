Left Menu

PM Modi to host Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent on May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for their best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics 2021.

Indian medallists at Deaflympics 2021 (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for their best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics 2021. PM further added that he will host the entire contingent at his residence on the morning of May 21.

Deaflympics 2021 was held at Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event began on May 1 and concluded on May 15 with around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating at the Games. India sent a contingent of 65 athletes to compete in 11 sports as the country recorded their best performance at the Deaflympics by winning 16 medals, including eight golds.

"Congratulations to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently held Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday. India's previous best came at Sofia 1993 when they bagged seven medals, including five gold and two bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

