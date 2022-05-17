Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Nobbs misses England squad for Euros

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs was left out of England women's coach Sarina Wiegman's provisional 28-player squad for the upcoming Euro 2022 tournament on Tuesday after picking up a knee injury at the end of the FA Women's Super League season. It is the second successive international tournament that the 29-year-old Nobbs has missed after knee surgery meant she could not play at the 2019 World Cup. Wiegman will trim five players from the squad by the end of June. Manchester City defender Steph Houghton, who underwent Achilles tendon surgery in February, has made the squad, as has Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 21:30 IST
Manchester City defender Steph Houghton, who underwent Achilles tendon surgery in February, has made the squad, as has Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby. Nobbs' team mate Leah Williamson keeps her place as captain with Chelsea defender Millie Bright and Manchester City striker Ellen White vice-captains.

England begin their preparation for the Euros on home soil with a friendly against Belgium at Molineux on June 16, followed by other warm-up fixtures against the Netherlands in Leeds on June 25 and against Switzerland in Basel on June 30. Wiegman's side then open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6. It is the Dutchwoman's first major tournament in charge of the Lionesses since taking over in September last year.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United) Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead, Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).

