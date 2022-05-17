SA batter Zubayr Hamza suspended for 9 months for doping violation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the suspension of South African batter Zubayr Hamza for all cricket-related activities for nine months after he confessed to violating anti-doping rule under the ICC Anti-Doping Code. Hamza provided an out-of-competition sample on January 17 in Paarl, South Africa, in which the prohibited substance Furosemide - which is a specified substance in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List - was found.

He admitted the violation and, having established no significant fault or negligence on his part, a nine-month period of ineligibility has been imposed, backdated to March 22, the date that Hamza accepted a provisional suspension. The effect of this suspension is that Hamza will be eligible to return to cricket on December 22.

In addition, all of Hamza's individual performances between January 17 and March 22 have been disqualified. He has only played one Test match in that period, scoring 25 and 6 against New Zealand. Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit in a statement said: "The ICC is committed to keeping cricket clean and has a zero-tolerance approach to doping. It is also a timely reminder to all international cricketers that they remain responsible for anything they put into their bodies, to know exactly what medication they are taking so as to ensure it does not contain a prohibited substance and does not result in an anti-doping rule violation."

The 26-year-old, who made his international debut in January 2019, has played six Tests and one ODI so far. (ANI)

