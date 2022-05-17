Thailand Open: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha enter main round

Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the women's singles' main draw of the Thailand Open 2022 after winning their respective qualifiers on Tuesday. Malvika defeated compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18, 21-8 in just under half an hour to book the berth in the main draw. The world No. 57 Indian will face the world No. 59 Marija Ulitina of Ukraine in the first round on Wednesday.

Ashmita Chaliha who was part of the Indian team that entered the Uber Cup 2022 QFs last week, overcame USA's Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18 in 27 minutes. She will face an uphill battle against world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the first round of the BWF Super 500 event.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will be in action from Wednesday. (ANI)

