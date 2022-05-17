Left Menu

HI Junior Men National C'ship: Hockey Bihar, Hockey Arunachal among winners

The first day of 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw thrilling action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:47 IST
HI Junior Men National C'ship: Hockey Bihar, Hockey Arunachal among winners
Ffirst day of 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw thrilling action. Image Credit: ANI
The first day of 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw thrilling action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Hockey Bihar, Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Jharkhand were the big winners on the day with victories over Assam Hockey, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir and Goans Hockey respectively.

In the first match of the day in Pool E, Hockey Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 11-1. Monu Kumar (10', 22', 30', 54') and Birsa Pandu (25', 40', 43', 53') led the scoring with four goals each, while Narendra Mundu (6', 57'), and Bhavuk (3') also added to the goals. Captain Ramesh Shahu (55') pulled one goal back for Assam Hockey. In the second Pool E match, Hockey Arunachal recorded a 5-0 victory over Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. Lovepreet Singh (38', 52') and Navjot Singh (41', 50') scored a brace each, while Lovejeet Singh (11') also got on the score sheet.

In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Goans Hockey 10-0. Aseem Aind (6', 36', 47'), Kamal Chik Baraik (13', 48'), Prem Kerketta (49', 56'), Abhishek Guria (27'), Captain Ashim Tirkey (33') and Flabius Tirkey (60') were the scorers for Hockey Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

