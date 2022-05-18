Left Menu

Baseball-Milwaukee pitcher Mejia handed 80-day suspension

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has received an 80-day suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday. The commissioner's office said he would be suspended without pay effective immediately for testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid. He is the second Brewer in six weeks to receive an 80-day suspension for a prohibited substance after catcher Pedro Severino was punished in April after testing positive for Clomiphene.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 02:49 IST
Baseball-Milwaukee pitcher Mejia handed 80-day suspension

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has received an 80-day suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday. The commissioner's office said he would be suspended without pay effective immediately for testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid.

He is the second Brewer in six weeks to receive an 80-day suspension for a prohibited substance after catcher Pedro Severino was punished in April after testing positive for Clomiphene. Mejia has featured in just two games for Milwaukee, who have enjoyed a blockbuster year and are tied with the New York Mets for the best record in the National League with 23 wins and 13 losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
3
U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022