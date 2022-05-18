Baseball-Milwaukee pitcher Mejia handed 80-day suspension
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has received an 80-day suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday. The commissioner's office said he would be suspended without pay effective immediately for testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid. He is the second Brewer in six weeks to receive an 80-day suspension for a prohibited substance after catcher Pedro Severino was punished in April after testing positive for Clomiphene.
He is the second Brewer in six weeks to receive an 80-day suspension for a prohibited substance after catcher Pedro Severino was punished in April after testing positive for Clomiphene. Mejia has featured in just two games for Milwaukee, who have enjoyed a blockbuster year and are tied with the New York Mets for the best record in the National League with 23 wins and 13 losses.
