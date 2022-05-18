Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. top diplomat spoke with wife of detained basketball player Brittney Griner

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Brittney Griner's wife, assuring her that securing the release of the American professional basketball player detained in Russia is a top priority for the Biden administration, a senior State Department official said Tuesday. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes

Ukrainian former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian athletes, following the Russian invasion in his homeland. Global sports governing bodies have moved to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes since the invasion began in February, while the IOC has recommended that the athletes do not take part in international competition or compete under a neutral flag.

Golf-Mickelson's absence from PGA Championship felt by his peers

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy may not agree with the comments Phil Mickelson made before taking a self-imposed hiatus from the sport, but both said on Tuesday they miss not having him in the field this week to defend his PGA Championship title.

Mickelson, who became golf's oldest major champion at last year's PGA Championship when he triumphed shortly before turning 51, stepped away from the game in February amid the reaction to comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league.

Soccer-Liverpool take title race down to the wire with win at Southampton

Joel Matip's stooping header gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday to keep the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season. The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday's final round of games when City are at home to Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Golf-Stronger, better-prepared Woods says he can win PGA Championship

Tiger Woods's comeback after nearly losing his leg in a car crash continues at the PGA Championship this week and the 46-year-old believes he is capable of hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy for a fifth time. Very few athletes, especially ones returning from career-threatening injuries, can get away with such bravado, but Woods, as he has proven time and again, is no ordinary athlete.

Tennis-Gasquet spoils Medvedev's return to action in Geneva

World number two Daniil Medvedev fell to a 6-2 7-6(5) defeat by Frenchman Richard Gasquet at the Geneva Open on Tuesday on his return to the ATP tour, having spent six weeks recovering from a hernia operation. Russia's Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion had been out of action after undergoing surgery following the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Baseball-Milwaukee pitcher Mejia handed 80-day suspension

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has received an 80-day suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday. The commissioner's office said he would be suspended without pay effective immediately for testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid.

Cycling-Girmay becomes first Black African to win Grand Tour stage at Giro

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage with an impressive sprint to claim stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, before his celebrations were brought to a premature end by a cork. The Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider appeared to be struck in the left eye while attempting to uncork a bottle of prosecco on the podium, following which he was taken for a hospital check-up.

Soccer-Liverpool title win 'not likely but possible', says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was "not likely but possible" that his team could pip Manchester City to the Premier League title in Sunday's final round of games. Klopp's side beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday to leave them a point behind City with one game left to play for both teams.

Golf-Masters champ Scheffler hungry as ever at PGA Championship

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler said on Tuesday that despite figuring out a winning formula that has produced one of the best runs in recent memory, he remains as hungry as ever going into this week's PGA Championship. World number one Scheffler, a co-favourite for this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, said other than more requests for his autographs and people hollering his name, life has remained mostly the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)