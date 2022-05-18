Left Menu

Thailand Open: Srikanth defeats Leverdez in first round, Chaliha loses to Ratchanok

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his Thailand Open 2022 men's singles draw with a victory over France's Brice Leverdez, here in Bangkok on Wednesday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 18-05-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:24 IST
Thailand Open: Srikanth defeats Leverdez in first round, Chaliha loses to Ratchanok
India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (Image: Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his Thailand Open 2022 men's singles draw with a victory over France's Brice Leverdez, here in Bangkok on Wednesday. Playing on Court 2, Srikanth defeated Leverdez 18-21, 21-10, 21-16, in a match that lasted 49 minutes.

Srikanth made a spectacular comeback after losing the first game and clinched victory in the next two games. On the other hand, shuttler Ashmita Chaliha lost in her women's single's first round against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. The Indian shuttler was completed dominated by Ratchanok 10-21, 15-21 in the 29-minute long match, here at Court 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chaliha had won the women's singles qualifier match against USA's Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18 in 27 minutes. Later in the day, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will be in action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022