Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Japan 'sounded out' about hosting 2023 Asian Cup; Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes and more

Soccer-Japan 'sounded out' about hosting 2023 Asian Cup

The Japan Football Association (JFA) has been informally approached about the possibility of replacing China as hosts of next year's Asian Cup, Chairman Kozo Tashima told Nikkan Sports.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced last Saturday that China had pulled out of hosting the 24-team continental championship, citing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes

Ukrainian former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian athletes, following the Russian invasion in his homeland. Global sports governing bodies have moved to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes since the invasion began in February, while the IOC has recommended that the athletes do not take part in international competitions or compete under a neutral flag.

Golf-Mickelson's absence from PGA Championship felt by his peers

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy may not agree with the comments Phil Mickelson made before taking a self-imposed hiatus from the sport, but both said on Tuesday they miss not having him in the field this week to defend his PGA Championship title.

Mickelson, who became golf's oldest major champion at last year's PGA Championship when he triumphed shortly before turning 51, stepped away from the game in February amid the reaction to comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league.

Swimming-Pop singer Simpson upstages Chalmers at Australian trials

Australian pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson is on track for a remarkable world championships debut after upstaging Olympic freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers at national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday. Simpson, 25, won his heat in the 100 meters butterfly in a personal best time of 51.79 seconds, qualifying second for the final later on Wednesday behind defending champion Matt Temple (51.64).

Golf-Stronger, better-prepared Woods says he can win PGA Championship

Tiger Woods's comeback after nearly losing his leg in a car crash continues at the PGA Championship this week and the 46-year-old believes he is capable of hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy for a fifth time. Very few athletes, especially ones returning from career-threatening injuries, can get away with such bravado, but Woods, as he has proven time and again, is no ordinary athlete.

Tennis-Gasquet spoils Medvedev's return to action in Geneva

World number two Daniil Medvedev fell to a 6-2 7-6(5) defeat by Frenchman Richard Gasquet at the Geneva Open on Tuesday on his return to the ATP tour, having spent six weeks recovering from a hernia operation. Russia's Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion had been out of action after undergoing surgery following the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Baseball-Milwaukee pitcher Mejia handed an 80-day suspension

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has received an 80-day suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday. The commissioner's office said he would be suspended without pay effective immediately for testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid.

Getting Griner home the 'number one priority for NBA, WNBA, says Silver

National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver said getting WNBA player Brittney Griner home was the "number one priority," after a Russian court extended her pre-trial detention last week. The 31-year-old twice Olympic champion was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

The soccer-Liverpool title win 'not likely but possible, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was "not likely but possible" that his team could pip Manchester City to the Premier League title in Sunday's final round of games. Klopp's side beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday to leave them a point behind City with one game left to play for both teams.

Golf-Masters champ Scheffler hungry as ever at PGA Championship

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler said on Tuesday that despite figuring out a winning formula that has produced one of the best runs in recent memory, he remains as hungry as ever going into this week's PGA Championship. World number one Scheffler, a co-favourite for this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, said other than more requests for his autographs and people hollering his name, life has remained mostly the same.

