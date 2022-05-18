Srikanth enters second round of Thailand Open
- Country:
- Thailand
Fresh from playing a major role in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles second round of the Thailand Open with a tough three-game win over Brice Leverdez of France here on Wednesday.
Srikanth, seeded eighth in the BWF Super 500 tournament, won the first round match 18-21 21-10 21-16 in 49 minutes.
He next faces qualifier Nhat Nguyen of Ireland, who defeated Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark 21-12 23-21 in the first round.
The Indian men's team, led by Srikanth, had beaten powerhouse and 14-time champions Indonesia in the final to win the country's maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday.
However, in the women's singles, Indian qualifier Ashmita Chaliha lost to seventh-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 10-21 15-21 in a first-round match that lasted 29 minutes.
Compatriot and another qualifier, Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Michelle Li of Canada 13-21 18-21 to bow out of the tournament in the first round.
The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also suffered a first-round exit, losing to the eighth-seeded Japanese duo of Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 17-21 17-21 in 34 minutes.
Other top Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, who was also a member of the historic Thomas Cup title-winning team, will be in action later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
Natasha Poonawalla flaunts Indian craftsmanship at Met Gala 2022 in Sabyasachi saree
India's private school aspiration increasingly out of reach as inflation bites
Indian Americans furious over US state assembly’s citation on ‘Sikh Independence’
Indian High Commissioner to the UK pays tribute to B R Ambedkar and Lord Basaveshwara in London