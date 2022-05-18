Williamson returning to New Zealand for impending birth of child

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson is returning to New Zealand to be with his wife for the impending birth of their child, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

''Official update: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family,'' Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on its official Twitter handle.

''Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!,'' SRH said.

Williamson struggled big time this IPL season, scoring just 216 runs from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has kept their slim play-off hopes alive after registering a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

SRH take on Punjab Kings in their last league game here on Sunday in a must-win game. However, even a win may not be enough for them to make it to the play-offs.

