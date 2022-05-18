IPL 2022: SRH skipper Williamson flies back to New Zealand for birth of his child

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has flown back to New Zealand on Wednesday, for the birth of his second child and will be missing the remaining matches of IPL 2022. Taking to their Twitter, SRH wrote, "Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!"

The announcment of Williamson's departure came a day after SRH defeated Mumbai Indians by 3 runs to keep their hopes of IPL 2022 playoffs alive. The skipper has played 13 matches and scored just 216 runs. SRH is currently standing at the eighth spot with their final league match left against Punjab Kings on May 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)