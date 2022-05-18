Left Menu

IPL 2022: SRH skipper Williamson flies back to New Zealand for birth of his child

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has flown back to New Zealand on Wednesday, for the birth of his second child and will be missing the remaining matches of IPL 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:26 IST
IPL 2022: SRH skipper Williamson flies back to New Zealand for birth of his child
SRH skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has flown back to New Zealand on Wednesday, for the birth of his second child and will be missing the remaining matches of IPL 2022. Taking to their Twitter, SRH wrote, "Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!"

The announcment of Williamson's departure came a day after SRH defeated Mumbai Indians by 3 runs to keep their hopes of IPL 2022 playoffs alive. The skipper has played 13 matches and scored just 216 runs. SRH is currently standing at the eighth spot with their final league match left against Punjab Kings on May 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022