International Kung fu player forced to sell fishes asks for financial assistance from government

Angom Bina Devi, an international Kungfu player from Ningthoukhong, who has won several medals at the national and international platform is presently selling fishes for her livelihood and has requested the state government to sympathise with her situation and provide financial aid in order to help in order to further her career. Speaking to ANI, Devi said that she had won three gold medals in the First South Asian Wushu Championship, 2018 held in Nepal organised by South Asia Kungfu Federation.

"I got interested in sports so as to keep my health good and to lead youth into sports. I never looked for personal gain," she said to ANI. A widow and mother of three, Bina (36) started practising Kung Fu after her husband died in 2009 following a prolonged illness. Later, she bagged three gold medals in international championships and another three gold and silver medals in national competitions.

She returned to her maternal home with her children after her husband passed away. Her parents are poor. To support them she started selling fish and also began practising hard in Kungfu and bagged the medals. But the government has not provided her any aid. She has not received any incentives for her participation in sports even though she had to spend 20-30 thousand rupees per championship from her own pocket.

"At the national level I have received 7 golds and 5 golds in the state level, and 1 silver and no bronze medals. Even after winning more than 7/8 Golds, I had never taken any extra diet, except our regular meals, being from a poor family and have been playing. Still now, I want to play. But I am from a poor family, I had to start selling fish so as to maintain my family and its income and my children's education. But money from selling fishes is not enough as sales have dropped and there is competition from buyers. If Government helps me, I would be happy to go and participate in championships," she added. Bina also won laurels in Kungfu and wrestling. Bina said she is a champion in women's Mukna (an indigenous game similar to wrestling).

"In wrestling, I got 2/3 medals. 1 medal at Hyderabad, 1 medal in Pondichery, 1 medal in Nepal," she added. She pledged that she will work harder to bring laurels to the state as she has not lost the spirit of sportsmanship. She continues to practice at her home.

Bina's eldest daughter is studying in BA, while the second daughter, who got married, is now separated with her husband and living with her. Her third child, a boy, is studying in Class VII. She expressed that they are living in misery but because of her strong determination, she has been carrying on living. (ANI)

