IWL: Sethu FC records massive 6-0 win over SSB, stays in title hunt

Sethu FC recorded a thumping 6-0 win over SSB Women FC in the ongoing Indian Women's League at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. The win kept the outfit hot on the heels of Gokulam Kerala FC with both teams on 27 points from nine matches, with the Kerala side taking the top spot by virtue of a greater goal difference.

It did not take long for the first goal to go in. A brilliant solo run from Kioko Elizabeth saw her beat two defenders and score past an isolated goalkeeper in the ninth minute to give Sethu FC an early lead. The second goal followed shortly in the 14th minute. A simple tap in from Sandhiya Ranganathan extended the lead to two and put SSB under immense pressure. Despite not enjoying possession of the ball, SSB showed faint flashes of a recovery. They pushed their first goal right after the half-hour water break. However, some brilliant defending from Sethu FC ensured that the attackers could not get on the end of a cross from the left. A few minutes later, Sethu FC tripled the lead through Grace Hauhnar who turned it in from the midst of a melee of legs.

The proceedings went from bad to worse for SSB as the side conceded a fourth goal towards the end of the first half. Renu Rani had an empty net to aim at after the goalkeeper came forward to clear a through ball, but kicked it in her path instead. As the match progressed, there was less goalmouth action. Dular Marandi of SSB had a golden chance to open her team's account but her shot went into the side netting.

At the other end, Anju Tamang found the back of the net with a header from close range, after Karthika thudded her long ranger into the crossbar. Kioko Elizabeth then scored the sixth for Sethu in the 87th minute, as she jinked inside and planted her left-footer into the bottom corner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)