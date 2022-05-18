IWL: PIFA determined to earn full points against Odisha Police

A determined PIFA FC will take on Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, PIFA head coach Nirvan Shah stated, "We need to win our next game. Odisha Police being the home team, will have an advantage, but we will be prepared for them. We will have to work hard in a determined manner."

Shah urged his team to keep on improving. He said, "We will always need to improve, that is life." After their loss in the last game, Odisha Police are in search of winning ways. Head coach Shradhanjali Samantaray feels, "The last three matches are remaining for us. We will try our best to get the win in every game."

The gaffer further said, "We want to do better in the final third and in the execution of our strategies. We hope to score more in the next game." (ANI)

