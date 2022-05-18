Left Menu

Soccer-Police arrest man after Blades skipper Sharp attacked

Nottinghamshire Police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault after Sheffield United's Billy Sharp was attacked on the pitch at the end of the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final at Nottingham Forest. He's shook up, bleeding, angry," Heckingbottom added. Nottinghamshire Police chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said in a statement ccccc the suspect would be questioned further in custody.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:04 IST
Soccer-Police arrest man after Blades skipper Sharp attacked

Nottinghamshire Police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault after Sheffield United's Billy Sharp was attacked on the pitch at the end of the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final at Nottingham Forest. Forest supporters ran onto the pitch when the hosts sealed a 3-2 win on penalties, after the tie was locked 3-3 on aggregate. Television cameras showed an individual approach Blades striker Sharp on the sidelines and attack him.

Sharp - who had a loan spell at Forest in 2012-13 and did not feature in the game at City Ground due to an injury - was left bloodied and needed stitches after the incident, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said. "It's assault. We've seen one of our players attacked. He's shook up, bleeding, angry," Heckingbottom added.

Nottinghamshire Police chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said in a statement ccccc the suspect would be questioned further in custody. "Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation," Hennessy added.

Forest said in a statement https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/may/17/club-statement that they were "appalled" by the incident and promised to ban anyone found guilty for life. They also apologised to Sharp and his club. Forest will face Huddersfield Town in the playoff final on May 29 to earn promotion to the Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022