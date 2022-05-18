12th HI Sub Junior Women National C'ship: Day seven delivers some exciting action

Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand registered victories in their respective pool matches on the seventh day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022 here on Tuesday. Hockey Haryana finished on the top of Pool A with a comfortable 7-0 win over Hockey Bengal in the first match of the day. Sejal (4', 41', 56') bagged a hat-trick, while Captain Saavi (9', 29') and Riya (25', 27') each netted twice for Hockey Haryana.

In Pool C, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a clinical 8-2 win against Chhattisgarh Hockey to seal a spot in the Quarter Final of the competition. Purnima Yadav (17', 20', 26', 55', 59') starred with five goals, while Komal Pal (18') Peetambari Kumari (30') and Vandana Patel (52') contributed a goal each for the winning team. Geeta Yadav (25', 49') got on the scoresheet for Chhattisgarh Hockey. Hockey Madhya Pradesh earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hockey Association of Odisha to finish on the top of Pool D. The only goal of the match was scored by Gungun Kaur in the 22nd minute.

The last Pool E match of the tournament didn't happen as Delhi Hockey forfeited their game, resulting in a default 5-0 win as well as a Quarter-Final spot for Hockey Maharashtra. In Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 4-1. Binima Dhan (38', 54') and Nisha Minj (45', 57') each netted twice to help Hockey Jharkhand finish on top of Pool B. Mutum Priya Devi (30') scored the only goal for Manipur Hockey.

Earlier in the last match of the sixth day, Hockey Chandigarh registered a massive 10-0 win over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu to advance to the Quarter-Final stage of the competition. Supriya (20', 43', 46'), Tamanna (29', 47', 57') and Captain Kamaldeep Kaur (37', 44', 51') each bagged a hat-trick, while Navneet Kaur (58') chipped in with a goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Mizoram have qualified for the Quarter-Final after topping their respective pools.

The Quarter-Finals of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022, Imphal will be played on Thursday, May 19 2022. (ANI)

