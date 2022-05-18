Cricket-Mott named head coach of England's limited-overs side
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:44 IST
Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old Australian has signed a four-year agreement and will take charge when England faces The Netherlands in a three-match one-day international series next month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Matthew Mott
- Australian
- The Netherlands
- England
Advertisement