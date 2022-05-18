Left Menu

Tvesa, Aditi among 5 Indians at Jabra Ladies Open

Tvesa Malik and Aditi Ashok will lead a big Indian challenge at the Jabra Open as the Ladies European Tour returns to Europe this week. The 2010 Order of Merit winner Lee Ann Pace will also be looking to challenge at the top of the leaderboard, with the South African hoping to add to her 11 LET tournament victories in her career.

PTI | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:36 IST
Tvesa Malik and Aditi Ashok will lead a big Indian challenge at the Jabra Open as the Ladies European Tour returns to Europe this week. The strong field of 132 includes five Indians.

Tvesa has played in Asia recently while Aditi Ashok hops from across the Atlantic where she plays the LPGA to get ready for the Majors in Europe. The other Indians in the field are Amandeep Drall, who has travelled a lot over the past 18 months in search of events, Vani Kapoor and Suchitra Ramesh, who plays regularly on the Indian domestic Tour.

Tvesa is paired with former Hero Women's Indian Open winner, Camille Chevalier, and Spain's Harang Lee, while Aditi plays alongside Lucie Malchirand of France and Linn Grant of Sweden.

Amandeep Drall is paired with Ainil Bakar of Malaysia and England's Florentyna Parker, and Vani plays with Katja Pogacar and Emma Grechi of France. Suchitra is drawn with Olivia Mehaffey of Norther Ireland and Klara Sionkava of Czech Republic.

Situated in the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club on the banks of Lake Geneva, the French destination will see the LET stars compete for a Euro 250,000 purse over 54 holes from Thursday to Saturday this week.

The last year's winner Pia Babnik will be back to try to defend her crown, which she won in a playoff against 2020 champion Annabel Dimmock last time around, with Dimmock also in the field once again this week. The 2010 Order of Merit winner Lee Ann Pace will also be looking to challenge at the top of the leaderboard, with the South African hoping to add to her 11 LET tournament victories in her career. Pace has already tasted success this year at the Investec South African Women's Open, and there will be a further five 2022 winners in the field, with last week's Aramco Team Series -Bangkok winner Manon De Roey also in the field. Meghan MacLaren (Australian Women's Classic) and Maja Stark (Women's NSW Open) will also be looking to make it two wins for the season, as will Linn Grant, who took the spoils at the Joburg Ladies Open back in March. Johanna Gustavsson comes into the week off the back of a third second-place finish of the season is Bangkok, with the Swede also finishing as runner-up at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International earlier in the year, as well as at the Women’s NSW Open.

