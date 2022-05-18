Left Menu

Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for wearing pro-war symbol

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:41 IST
Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for wearing pro-war symbol
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

Kuliak had taped the ''Z'' symbol — seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in March.

Along with the ban, Kuliak must return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars, the International Gymnastics Federation said.

The 20-year-old Kuliak had stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine on the podium in Doha, Qatar.

''If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on 17 May 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measures,'' the federation's disciplinary commission said in its ruling.

The commission found that Kuliak breached federation statutes of discipline, ethics, code of conduct and technical regulations ''when he wore the letter Z' on his singlet during the competition and the award ceremony.'' Kuliak, a former national junior all-around champion who did not compete at the Tokyo Olympics, can appeal within 21 days.

The panel said no violations were established against Russian delegation leader Valentina Rodionenko and coach Igor Kalabushkin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022