Soccer-Gauci earns Adelaide first-leg draw with champions Melbourne

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:53 IST
Defending champions Melbourne City were denied a first leg advantage in their A-League playoff semi-final against Adelaide United on Wednesday as home goalkeeper Joe Gauci insured the game at Hindmarsh Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw. City, looking to reach a third A-League grand final in a row, were denied repeatedly by the 21-year-old ahead of the second leg in Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia international Jamie Maclaren missed an open goal from three yards out two minutes into the second half while Andrew Nabbout hit the post with 15 minutes remaining as the champions failed to turn their dominance into goals. Gauci, who had denied Maclaren and Connor Metcalfe in the first half, made two saves from Mathew Leckie in the final eight minutes to keep the scores level.

The winners of the two-legged tie will take on either Melbourne Victory or Western United in the grand final on May 28. Melbourne Victory hold a 1-0 advantage from Tuesday's first leg with the teams due to meet again on Saturday.

