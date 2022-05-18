U.S. men's and women's soccer teams strike equal pay deal, U.S. Soccer says
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:22 IST
The United States Soccer Federation said on Wednesday it had reached collective bargaining agreements with its men's and women's soccer teams that achieve equal pay for players and create a mechanism for sharing prize money, including from the World Cup.
