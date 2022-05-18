Left Menu

Archery WC Gwangju: Indian men's compound team shocks South Korea to enter final; women claim bronze

The Indian men's compound team stunned the team from South Korea to reach the final at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Wednesday.

Updated: 18-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:10 IST
Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rajat Chauhan (Photo: Twitter/World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

The Indian men's compound team stunned the team from South Korea to reach the final at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Wednesday. The South Korean team looked on track for the top spot during early matchplay but their hopes were denied by the Indian trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan in a tight semifinal decided by a tiebreak.

They had already let India overcome a two-point deficit in the fourth end of regulation and then put down a 26 in the shoot-off, easily bested by India's 29. South Korea then returned to form for the bronze medal match, where the local heroes soundly ousted Denmark, 238-229.

The Indian women's compound team comprising Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar, meanwhile, secured a bronze. Up against Turkey in the bronze medal playoff, the Indian trio overturned a late deficit to win a thriller 232-231 to claim a podium spot. Indian men's team will face France in Saturday's final in what will be a replay of the gold medal match from the Stage 1 World Cup from last month. India won the contest 232-230 at the Turkey meet. (ANI)

