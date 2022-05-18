Left Menu

Soccer-Scott to leave Manchester City women after nine years

She was named in coach Sarina Wiegman's provisional 28-player squad this week for the Euros in July, which will be held in England.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:12 IST
Soccer-Scott to leave Manchester City women after nine years
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott will leave the club this summer after nine years at the FA Women's Super League side, the League Cup champions said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old joined City from Everton in 2013 and racked up 165 appearances in all competitions, helping the team win the league in 2016 as well as three FA Cups and three League Cups.

Scott spent half of last season on loan at Aston Villa but did not make an appearance while City won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final which they lost to Chelsea on Sunday. "In a way, I never thought I'd be here saying goodbye to Manchester City, but all good things come to an end eventually and I’ve had so many amazing memories along the way," Scott said in a City statement.

"I’ve had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons too with my loan spells, but I’ve always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer." Scott has been a mainstay in the England squad since 2006, collecting more than 150 caps and participating in four World Cups. She was named in coach Sarina Wiegman's provisional 28-player squad this week for the Euros in July, which will be held in England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022