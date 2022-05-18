Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:31 IST
Nikhat Zareen enters final, 2 other sign off with bronze in World C'ships
Nikhat Zareen Image Credit: Twitter(@Nikhat Zareen)
Debutant Nikhat Zareen (52kg) was the lone Indian to enter the final, while two others signed off with bronze medals in the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday. Nikhat made short work of Brazil's Caroline De Almeida to notch up a dominant 5-0 win.

However, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) settled for bronze medals.

While Manisha lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Irma Testa of Italy by a 0-5 unanimous decision, Parveen went down by a 1-4 split verdict to European championship bronze medallist Amy Broadhurst.

Zareen, who is a former junior world champion, stayed calm and completely dominated her rival for a 5-0 win by unanimous decision in the last-four bout of the 52kg competition.

The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha, competing in her second world championship, tried hard to outdo her technically superior opponent with her power punches but Testa defended superbly.

Six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won the world title and now Hyderabad-based Zareen has the opportunity to join the elite list.

India's best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver, and three bronze.

In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals — Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

