Soccer-Martinez warns Belgian players against off-season transfers

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has warned his players that a mid-year move away from their current clubs could jeopardise their chances of World Cup selection. Martinez says the timing of the tournament in Qatar in November and December leaves many unknowns for coaches in their planning and players could best do without a switch of club in the July transfer window.

"Be careful that in this period, you don't make a move that could set back your career," the Spaniard said in a warning to his players on Wednesday as he named a 32-man squad for four Nations League matches in June. "Because this is a very unique time in anyone's career. We will be playing a World Cup in the (European) winter and we haven't got any past information to know how that effects players and how the summer break could impact on the selection of the national team.

"What I'm trying to say is that when you change a club, it brings uncertainty. You need to sometimes adapt to a new language, new culture, new footballing way and that sometimes needs a settling-in period." Martinez said adaptation could take between three and six months. "The World Cup is only 16 weeks away. So that's an aspect to consider. Maybe the best transfer window for this next season is in January after the World Cup," he added.

There are no major moves on the cards for Belgium's top performers although Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) could depart their respective clubs after disappointing seasons. Exciting young Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere has been linked with a potential Premier League switch.

Top-ranked Belgium, who reached the semi-final of the last World Cup in Russia, take on Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F at the tournament in Qatar in November and December. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn Herman)

